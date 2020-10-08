Mullen Fire Smoke Causing Poor Visibility On Interstate 80

National Weather Service

Smoke from the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest is causing visibility issues on southeast Wyoming Highways, according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service Facebook page.

The post included this statement:

''Heads up to those of you driving along I-80 in southeast WY. Visibility has decreased quite a bit in Walcott Junction, Laramie, and Cheyenne this morning after sunrise due to the #MullenFire_WY smoke. Know before you go! #wywx #wyoroad''