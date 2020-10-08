Mullen Fire Smoke Causing Poor Visibility On Interstate 80

Smoke from the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest is causing visibility issues on southeast Wyoming Highways, according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service Facebook page.

The post included this statement:

''Heads up to those of you driving along I-80 in southeast WY. Visibility has decreased quite a bit in Walcott Junction, Laramie, and Cheyenne this morning after sunrise due to the #MullenFire_WY smoke. Know before you go! #wywx #wyoroad''

 

