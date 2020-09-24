Mullen Fire Spreads to 19,500 Acres

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph pushed the Mullen Fire that’s burning the Medicine Bow National Forest to spread up to approximately 19,500 acres burned wilderness.

LA Times via Getty Images

On Thursday, workers stayed that power needed to be cut for the safety of areas in Keystone, Lake Creek, and Rob Roy Reservoir. High winds are expected on Friday and Saturday which could create more problems for fires as they continue to spread.

Fire officials are working to protect local property in the area and may be forced to relocate for safety reasons if conditions continue to worsen. According to the Casper Star Tribune, approximately 370 personnel are working on the ground as they are also being assisted via aircraft.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has also said that ash was falling in Laramie on Thursday and smoke impaired visibility for much of the southern part of the state. If you happened to look out west while the sun was up during the evening, you could definitely notice the hazy visibility, as well as a sky with a reddish glow. This is a developing story and will be updates as we continue to know more about what happens with the Mullen Fire.