Mullen Fire Yet to Impact Cheyenne’s Drinking Water

The Mullen Fire burning in Medicine Bow National Forest has yet to impact Cheyenne's drinking water, the Board of Public Utilities said Thursday.

BOPU spokeswoman Dena Egenhoff says the fire is, however, approaching Rob Roy Reservoir, which supplies a large portion of Cheyenne’s drinking water.

"(Our) water supply and water quality experts continue to monitor incoming raw water and treated water," Egenhoff said in a news release. "Cheyenne’s drinking water remains safe."

The fire was 17,763 acres and 2 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

​​