It's day one of our three-day High Wind Warning, which will be in effect until Friday, and that's already causing problems on I-25 between Fort Collins and Cheyenne.

On Wednesday, gusts were expected to reach up to 40 miles per hour in the Fort Collins area, but had the possibility of hitting hurricane speeds.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne warned that gusts up to 65 miles per hour were possible along I-25, and to use extra caution with lightweight and high profile vehicles.

By 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service had already reported multiple semitruck blow overs on the interstate between Northern Colorado and the Wyoming state line.