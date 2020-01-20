Murray Pleads No Contest in DUI Case, Gets Probation

Former Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray will spend the next 18 months on supervised probation after pleading no contest to DUI.

Murray was arrested on Dec. 13, 2019, after Laramie County deputies investigating an injury crash found him in the driveway of his nearby home standing near a damaged vehicle.

Deputies say the 61-year-old was slurring his speech, had poor balance and smelled of alcohol.

He repeatedly said there hadn’t been an accident, wouldn’t answer questions and refused to take a sobriety test, according to an affidavit.

A judge, earlier this month, signed off on a written judgement and sentence filed in the case.

Should Murray violate the terms of his probation, he faces an underlying sentence of 190 days in jail.

Murray was elected secretary of state in 2014 and resigned in 2018 following two separate allegations of prior sexual misconduct.

