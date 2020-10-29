Top 10 Costumes in Country Music Videos
Still don't know what you want to be for Halloween? We're here to help.
Some of the most memorable country music videos feature fan-favorite singers playing dress up. From Jake Owen's sexy cop uniform to Taylor Swift's marching band get-up, the following are The Boot's picks for the best costumes in country music videos.
- 10
Frat GuyToby Keith, "Red Solo Cup"
Here's a costume that you can put together at the last minute at little or no cost: Just grab a ballcap, a button-down shirt and a red plastic cup, as Keith does in his "Red Solo Cup" video. To play the part well, hit on lots of pretty women, say "dude" a lot and act like whatever's in that red Solo cup is the nectar of the gods.
- 9
Jazzercise InstructorSugarland, "Stuck Like Glue"
The "Stuck Like Glue" music video is quirky and fun, and Jennifer Nettles' hilarious '80s-style teal exercise jumpsuit, seen halfway through the clip, is completely memorable. Throw a pink belt and pink heels on with the ensemble to brave the October weather in spandex.
- 8
Socialite or GreaserMiranda Lambert, "Only Prettier"
Laura Bell Bundy, Kellie Pickler and Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott help Lambert provide both sweet and sassy Halloween inspiration in her "Only Prettier" video. Set at a 1950s sock hop, the clip features the four lovely ladies in two different roles, "greasers" and "socials," with catty claws coming out on both sides.
- 7
'Sexy' CowboyMaddie & Tae, "Girl in a Country Song"
Maddie and Tae's "Girl in a Country Song" music video is memorable to say the least, but it seems inappropriate to encourage "painted-on cutoff jeans" and a bikini top -- after all, it goes against the message of the video. So, if you're a guy, why not channel the stars of the show -- the three guys! Grab your cowboy boots, stick a pink bandanna in your pocket, and get a little redneck crazy.
- 6
Flapper or Burlesque DancerCarrie Underwood, "Cowboy Casanova"
One of Underwood's raciest music videos is for "Cowboy Casanova." There are multiple outfit changes throughout the clip, and viewers will walk away inspired to be a flapper or a burlesque dancer, or even jump on the "roaring '20s" train. All you need to do is put on the outfit and bring some sass.
- 5
SheriffJake Owen, "Tell Me"
Getting cuffed doesn't seem like such a bad thing in the Florida native's "Tell Me" video. Owen plays a small-town sheriff, complete with badge, gun, cowboy hat and sexy agenda.
- 4
BandleaderTaylor Swift
Instead of reaching into her closet full of sparkly, glamorous dresses, Swift reached into her high school locker for her "You Belong With Me" video. She plays the studious girl next door who dances in front of her mirror in PJs and plays in the marching band. Oversized glasses and a clarinet are keys to this costume!
- 3
U.S. Navy and Marine PersonnelReba McEntire and Vince Gill, "The Heart Won't Lie"Reba McEntire and Vince Gill fit the roles of uniformed U.S. Navy and Marine personnel, respectively, perfectly in the music video for their duet, "The Heart Won’t Lie." The beautiful ballad doubles as a mini-movie, and viewers are consumed with the tension of romance between the two stars.
- 2
Sonny and CherThompson Square, "I Got You"
In this real-life couple's "I Got You" music video, they may have lost the "babe," but they kept the fashion ... flawlessly. Keifer and Shawna Thompson channel Sonny Bono and Cher in the clip, complete with bell bottoms, headbands and plenty of polyester.
- 1
PilotDierks Bentley, "Drunk on a Plane"
Bentley takes multiple roles in his "Drunk on a Plane" music video, but it is his time onscreen as the titular plane's pilot (who, yes, has a name) that really leaves an impression. Many will try, but no one can pull this look off as well as Bentley!