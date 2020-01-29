My All-Time Favorite Game Day Dish Only Uses 3 Ingredients

This dish is sure to please your watch party guests.

The big game is coming up on Sunday and with it come the watch parties. Whether you are hosting or attending a watch party, you want to have a dish that is sure to be crowd-pleaser. And let's be honest, chips and queso doesn't always cut it. Sometimes you need something meaty, but not an inconvenience to eat.

May I introduce the sweet and spicy meatballs.

Now, I'll admit that these show up at more than just Super Bowl parties in my family, but I'm taking them to my aunt's house for Sunday's game. These guys are sweet, spicy, and served warm. I always appreciate hot food at a watch party especially since the game is long.

You'll need a crock pot or slow cooker to cook the meatballs and keep them warm. And you'll need a big bag of meatballs, a large jar of grape jelly, and two bottles of tomato chili sauce. If you want to kick up the spice a bit, just use a pinch of cayenne pepper. Dump all of the ingredients in a crock pot and cook them low and slow, stirring occasionally, until the meatballs are warmed through.

The best recipe I found online is from All Recipes.

It's easy without any fuss and the end result is delicious. I know grape jelly and meatballs sounds odd, but trust me on this one. I usually find myself back in the kitchen getting more helpings several times throughout the game.