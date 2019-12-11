My CFD Ideas: Weird Al, Hamilton, and Time Traveling Johnny Cash

The folks at Cheyenne Frontier Days have announced the bulk of the performers for the CFD 2020 Frontier Nights concerts. Five country music acts have been announced. As of this writing, there were two unannounced slots. Last year, the Post Malone concert was such a success, I thought I'd take this opportunity to make some out of the ordinary suggestions for concerts at the Daddy of 'em All.

Before I get to the list, let me say that I have no idea how CFD goes about booking acts; the process, price or procedure. And I have only a vague understanding of the concert business in general. But, mom always said that if you want something, just ask. Or in this case, write a post on the internet. So here we go...

Postmodern Jukebox

You may know this outfit from their super successful YouTube videos. The group, led by Scott Bradlee, performs modem hit songs in various, vintage styles. They do the same in their concerts and it is fantastic fun. Plus, it's great for all ages; new songs and old styles all mashed together.

Weird Al

Who is the greatest entertainer in the history of entertaining? That's an easy question to answer. The man, the legend, the incomparable, Mr. 'Weird Al' Yankovic! I have seen all genres of artists in all different settings, from small clubs to areas. And when I saw Al live, it was the single best concert experience in my life. Al puts on a show full of energy and spectacle that everyone can enjoy. In addition to the music, there's costumes, video, and so much fun. Plus, Al's career spans nearly four decades, so there is music for everyone.

Hamilton

Let's think outside the box for a minute here. what do people love? Inspiring stories. What is one of the most inspiring stories put on stage in the last decade? That's right! Hamilton: An American Musical!

If you're unfamiliar, Hamilton is a musical that tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the guy on the $10 bill. It's a story full of love, drama, friendship, and America. The music is great and the story will captivate the CFD crowd.

Imagine how great it would be, seeing a production of Hamilton on the Frontier Nights stage in Frontier Park. The all-American celebration of the old west coupled with this celebration of the birth of our nation. That would be a perfect way to spend an evening in July.

Time Travel Johnny Cash

Since we're going outside the box here, I thought we'd just throw the box out and swing for the fences. I think the way to have the most incredible CFD concert in the history of CFD concerts is to build a time machine and go back and get Johnny Cash from 1971.

I love Johnny's entire career, his later work especially. But Cash in 1971, that was peak Johnny the rebel. "The Man in Black," had just come out, he was at the height of his musical and cultural power, he owned every stage he was on. No rhinestones and no boots, Johnny was rural America personified. Standing in the dirt of Frontier Park watching the master possess the CFD crowd with "Folson Prison Blues" would be a dream realized.

Now, I know there are some hurdles to overcome. I don't know how many scientists the folks at CFD have on staff, but I think it's worth a try. If I understand time-travel right, and I like to think that I do, all we have to do is harness massive amounts of cosmic energy, like from a star, and find a way around Einstein's theories. That's it! Oh, and we'll need a chair from a Victorian house and a giant spinning disk to it behind it. Plus, the great thing about time-travel is that we could pick up Johnny a couple of days early and give him time to learn that Nine Inch Nails song.