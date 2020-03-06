My Favorite Facebook Drama is About an Eagle’s Nest

A little Facebook goes a long way with me. I don't normally enjoy all the drama. The lone exception to this is a Facebook page about an eagle's nest and I just can't get enough of it.

The page is called Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest cam. It provides video updates on the lives of two eagles named Shadow and Jackie and it's been quite eventful lately. Most recently, there was concern about Shadow's eye.

As it turns out, Shadow is fine. A few days ago, another eagle landed near the nest where Shadow and Jackie are incubating eggs. Jackie jumped up to chase off the intruder while Shadow joined in the fight later.

Both eagles also weathered a snow storm.

See what I'm talking about? This eagle drama is hard to turn off. There's just something very America about watching eagles constantly. It's like an eagle version of The Truman Show. Follow it and see if you get hooked like me.