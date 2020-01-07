Mysterious Drones Might Be From F.E. Warren AFB Wyoming

They have been seen flying at night, some times in formation, over northeastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming. Drone swarms have had local citizens and police a little confused and concerned.

Even the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) claims to have no idea what is going on.

The answer comes from the Air Force Global Strike Command, in Louisiana. They have confirmed that they are conducting counter-drone exercises out of F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Minuteman silos are located in northeastern Colorado, southeastern Wyoming and western Nebraska - everywhere the drones have been spotted.

As you might expect, the Air Force will neither confirm nor deny. F.E. Warren is quiet on the subject.

But F.E. Warren does have a counter-drone program which includes detecting and tracking small civilian drones using the radio signals they require for control.

There was a time, not long ago, that conspiracy theorists spoke of black helicopters. That is so 1980's... Today, it's mysterious black drones.