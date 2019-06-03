Mystery Science Theater 3000 Tour Coming To Cheyenne

The popular television series Mystery Science Theater 3000 is coming to Cheyenne next year. Joel Hodgson will host MST3K Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The live production will feature Hodgson in his signature red jumpsuit lampooning b-movies with a wacky cast of characters and robots. The Emmy nominated television series developed a cult following since its debut in 1998 and was revived on Netflix in 2017. The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour marks the third nationwide tour for the show.

Tickets will range in price from $25 to $65 and go on sale Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center Box Office, online at CheyenneEvents.org, or by phone at (307) 637-6363.