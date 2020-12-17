Nacho Fries Coming Back to Cheyenne Taco Bells on Christmas Eve

It's the gift that keeps on tasting amazing! Nacho Fries are coming back to your local Taco Bell franchises for a limited time starting on Christmas Eve! It's a Christmas miracle!

If you've ever had Nacho Fries, you know exactly how amazing they are. The mexican-seasoned fries burst on the scene in 2018 and quickly became the top-selling menu item release the franchise has ever had. While it's unfortunate they'll only be around of a 'limited time only', it's definitely important to savor that time.

Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer, Nikki Lawson, released a statement about the return of Nacho Fries:

In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most...That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously.

You may remember that earlier in 2020, due to pandemic related issues, Taco Bell trimmed its menu of several popular items, including a fan favorite that there are still petitions circulating with hopes of bringing it back, the Mexican Pizza. But now, not only are Nacho Fries coming back, but also the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burritos Craving Pack, and the Bacon Club Chalupa are all making a return to the menu as well. Unfortunately, the Mexican Pizza seems to be stuck in Taco Bell menu purgatory somewhere, so don't hold your breath for the return of that quite yet.

The Nacho Fries $5 Box is also making a return, which comes with Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink. If you purchase a single order of Nacho Fries, it'll cost $1.39. It's so more than worth it! At least one good thing is coming out of 2020, the return of Nacho Fries at Taco Bell!