NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson Under Quarantine at Colorado Home

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is quarantining in his Aspen, Colorado home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thankfully, Johnson got ahead of the virus fairly quickly, and is not believed to have spread it to many others.

According to The Denver Post, Johnson's wife, Chani, went in to get tested last week after experiencing allergy symptoms.

When her test came back positive, the whole family, including their two young children, went to get tested. While the children tested negative, Johnson received a positive result.

The publication reports that he is the first NASCAR driver to contract the virus since May. Unfortunately, the diagnosis means he will be unable to compete in his final Brickyard 400, ending his 663 consecutive Cup starts streak.

Johnson revealed that other than having a slight sore throat, he is asymptomatic. But he will not be allowed to race again until he is completely symptom free, and has tested negative for the virus twice in 24 hours.

Until then, Johnson will quarantine with his family at their home in Aspen. He told The Denver Post that the hardest part of quarantining is having to stay away from his children, who don't quite understand the situation.

Best of luck to Johnson and his family on their recovery.