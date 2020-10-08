Nashville star Connie Britton is selling her historic home in Los Angeles for $1.95 million, and pictures show a fine residence that is a wonderful mix of cozy and luxurious.

Britton purchased her 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,564-square-foot Spanish-style home above Beachwood Canyon in Los Angeles for $765,000 nearly 20 years ago, according to Variety. Originally built in 1931, Britton's L.A. home has been "tastefully maintained" over the years, according to the listing from Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda of the Agency.

The house is situated above the street, offering privacy and security. There are multiple outdoor entertaining spaces that offer expansive views of the city and the Hollywood Hills (including the Hollywood sign), while the interior amenities include a great room with high ceilings, a large kitchen that opens onto the breakfast room, a downstairs guest bedroom with its own separate terrace and entrance, and two upstairs bedrooms that are both en suites with their own walk-in closets and bathrooms.

The original dining room has been converted into space for a den or movie room. The property also features tile and hardwood floors, a laundry room, a maid's room and a two-car garage. It's situated on a .185-acre lot in an exclusive area of Hollywood Hills East.

Britton starred as country superstar Rayna Jaymes on Nashville from the show's debut in 2012 through its fifth season in 2017. She is also familiar to country music fans from her role on Friday Night Lights, the television adaptation of the film starring Tim McGraw.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Britton's historic California home.