Yes, You Can Make Nashville Hot Chicken From the Comfort of Your Home

As the dreaded coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, we're stuck at home, looking for something to do and craving something we probably can't eat.

Or can we? Are you in the mood for Nashville Hot Chicken? Have you always wondered if you could make the delicacy in your own home? Do you have some time on your hands? And heck, are you looking for a way to celebrate National Hot Chicken Day on Monday (March 30) with your fellow quarantined family members?

Good — you can do this!

Borrowed from our friends at Food Wishes, this recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken is a winner. The crispy fried chicken is like no other, thanks to a combination of buttermilk and hot sauce and of course, lard. If you want to keep this recipe authentic, you are going to have to go all the way. So, are you ready to give it a try? We have total faith in all of you.

Nashville Hot Chicken Recipe:

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces, tossed with 1 tablespoon kosher salt, and refrigerated overnight.

For the marinade:

1 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup pickle brine

2 tablespoon Louisiana-style hot sauce

1 large egg

For the flour:

2 cups AP flour

2 teaspoons fine table salt or 4 teaspoons kosher salt

For the sauce:

1/4 cup lard

1/4 cup butter

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Heat oil to 350 F. and maintain temp of 325 F. during frying. Cook to at least 160 internal temp.

