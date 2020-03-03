Nashville Tornado Relief: Here’s How to Help

Nashville is reeling after a devastating tornado that ravaged the city early Tuesday (March 3), and there are plenty of ways that you can help out those in need.

StyleBlueprint.com reports that Nashville Mayor John Cooper has shared the preferred methods for those who wish to donate their time or money, or help out with immediate needs for those who have been the hardest hit.

To volunteer your time, you can sign up with Hands on Nashville. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for those who wish to donate money toward recovery efforts, while those who want to donate anything other than clothing can do so by visiting the Community Recource Center, which is located at 218 Omohundro Place, Nashville, Tenn., 37210.

Additionally, the Nashville Convention & Visitors’ Center is collecting donations through the Music City Inc. Foundation. That money will be distributed to families in the most need. Donate via Venmo or PayPal at donate@visitmusiccity.com, or send a check to One Nashville Place, 150 Fourth Avenue North, Suite G-250, Nashville, Tenn., 37219. Checks should be made out to Music City Inc. Foundation.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations of water, clean towels, blankets and catered food at East High School (110 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, Tenn., 37206), Victory Baptist Church (1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., 37122) and Highland Heights Church of Christ (505 North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tenn., 37087-2307).

The Salvation Army is also collecting donations that will go toward Tennessee tornado relief efforts.

For those seeking help, the Nashville Scene has shared additional resources, including the Martha O'Bryan Center's food bank, the Nashville Humane Association and more. Nashville Metro's NERVE site also helps people keep up-to-date on shelters, road closures and more.

The Donelson Fellowship has established a disaster relief fund, and those left in need after the tornadoes can reach out to office@donelson.org. The Scene also reports that United Way of Greater Nashville is working with the Office of Emergency Management to accept donations for its Restore the Dream Fund, which will go toward long-term recovery efforts.

By the latest count, at least 22 people died when storms struck downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown and central Tennessee in the early morning hours. Storm cells that produced winds of up to 165 miles per hour left devastation in their wake, and country singers including Maren Morris, Abby Anderson, Cassadee Pope and others posted to social media to share how their areas were impacted. Dierks Bentley shared that he flew right around the storm cell that caused the tornado on his way back to Music City, and the airport he landed at was badly damaged just hours later. Bentley's drummer, Steve Misamore, lost his home in the Nashville tornado.

According to news reports, more than 40 buildings have been damaged, and there are power lines and trees down all over the city. Schools, courts and public transit services are currently closed in Nashville, and President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the city on Friday (March 6) to survey the damage.