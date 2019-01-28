The National High School Athletic Coaches Association and the Wyoming Coaches Association have announced the Wyoming inductees for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coaches Hall of Fame, as well as finalists for Coaches of the Year 2018-2019 in certain sports.

NHSACA Coaches Hall of Fame 2019:

Sandy Jebens (Rawlins):

Sandy Jebens began her coaching career in 1980 and coached exclusively at Rawlins High School in Rawlins, WY.

Although most known for her success in volleyball, Sandy also coached basketball and track in Rawlins.

Sandy had an overall record of 554 wins and 246 losses coaching volleyball.

Her teams held 12 conference titles, 11 regional championships, 7 state runners-up, and 3 state championships in volleyball.

Sandy was named the NHSACA National Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2011.

She was selected Wyoming Coach of the Year 3 times and was Conference Coach of the Year 8 times.

Sandy was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and inducted into the Wyoming Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Sandy has served on the Wyoming Coaches Association Board as the volleyball representative and is currently on the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame Board.

Sandy has spoken at several coaching clinics over the years including the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national conference, the Wyoming Coaches Association clinic and the Vance Patterson Coaching Clinic.

Currently, Sandy is the Activities Director at Rawlins High School/Rawlins Middle School in Rawlins, WY where she was named the Carbon County School District Director of the Year in 2017-2018.

Terry Berg (Lander):

Terry began his coaching career in 1976 after receiving a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in P.E. and Industrial Arts.

Terry has been the head golf coach at Lander Valley High School for 41 years, and a member of the WCA for 45 years.

His list of accomplishments is impressive, including 18 state runner-up awards, 11 state championships, and 13 of his former athletes have been in the PGA program.

Terry has been the WCA Golf Coach of the Year 9 times, an All-Star coach 5 times, NFICA National Golf Coach of the Year (2001), and NHSACA Golf Coach of the Year in 2014.

Obviously, he enjoys his golfing, but also likes woodworking and spending ‘snowbird’ time in Arizona with his family.

NHSACA Coaches of the Year 2019:

The following Wyoming Coaches have been chosen as finalists for NHSACA Coach of the Year in their respective sports.

Tim Gonzales - Mountain View (Boys Assistant Coach)

Brad DeKrey - Rock Springs (Boys Cross Country)

Donna DeKrey - Rock Springs (Girls Assistant Coach)

Mike Lashley - Lingle-Ft. Laramie (Boys Track and Field)

Jodi Stanley - Little Snake River (Girls Basketball)

Cole Manlove - Burns (Girls Cross Country)

Craig Marsh - Kelly Walsh (Golf)

Rick Stonehouse - Cody (Special Sports...Alpine Ski)

James Jenkins - Jackson (Swimming/Diving)

Jeff Barkell - Kelly Walsh (Volleyball)

Martin Linford - Cokeville (Wrestling)

The winners as well as the Hall of Fame inductees will receive their respective honors on June 26, 2019 at the NHSACA National Convention in Bismarck, North Dakota.