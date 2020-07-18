National High School Finals Rodeo Begins in Oklahoma

The National High School Finals rodeo started on Saturday in Guthrie, Oklahoma and Wyoming will be well represented as the state will send its top 4 contestants in each event based on the fall standings. The spring rodeo season in Wyoming was canceled due to coronavirus concerns the National Finals was moved from Lincoln, Nebraska to Guthrie due to those same concerns.

In the first go-round through two performances, Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is running in 2nd place in the barrel racing with a time of 15.86. In the pole bending, Rayne Grant from Wheatland had the best time through 2 perfs with a clocking of 20.119. Hunter Hayden from Gillette is tied for 4th in the boys cutting with 141.

The first go-round will end of Monday morning and the 2nd go-round will end on Thursday morning with the championship short-go on Thursday night.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app