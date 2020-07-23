National High School Finals Rodeo Heads into Final Day

The National High School Finals Rodeo will conclude tonight in Guthrie, Oklahoma. The 2nd go will end later today and the finals will be tonight. The Wyoming girl's teams are currently in 9th place. Haiden Thompson of Yoder is 10th in the average of the breakaway roping while Kadra Clark from Yoder is 4th in the average of the goat tying. Ashlyn Goven from Rozet running 15th in the average of the barrel racing with Gillettes Jordan Morman of Gillette 24th in the pole bending. Kate Budge of Kelly is 7th in the average of girls cutting and Maddie Fantaskey from Worland is 20th overall in the reined cow horse event.

The Wyoming boys team is running 20th so far at the finals. Team ropers Kolby Bradley and Ayre Espensheild are 18th in the average and they finished 2nd last year at nationals. Parker Manor of Arvada Clearmont is 16th in the saddle bronc, Roedy Farrell from Thermopolis 25th in the average of the bareback. In boys cutting, Hunter Hayden from Gillette is 18th and Clay Reiner of Buffalo 25th in the tie-down roping. Skylar Lubkeman is 49th in the steer wrestling. So the 2nd go round wraps up this afternoon and the finals tonight in Guthrie.

Kevin Koile

Townsquare Media