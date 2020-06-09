National High School Finals Rodeo Moves to Guthrie, OK for 2020

The National High School Finals Rodeo is a go with Guthrie, Oklahoma the site from July 17 through the 23rd. The finals were to be held in Lincoln, Nebraska but county officials in Lincoln ruled that the event could not be held due to coronavirus restrictions.

So the NHSFR went looking for a new site for 2020 with Gillette and Rock Springs expressing interests. Both locales were previous hosts for the finals and will host in the future. In fact, Gillette's offer to host at the Camplex received approval at the county level but that's is as far as it went.

The High School Finals is billed as the largest outdoor rodeo in the world with 1500 contestants at its height. It's estimated that just over 1000 contestants will take part in Guthrie at the Lazy E Arena. Wyoming would be sending the top 4 finishers in each event based on the fall standings. The state's entire spring schedule was canceled due to the pandemic.

Lincoln is scheduled to host in 2021 with Gillette hosting in 2022 and 2023.

