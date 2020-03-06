Poll: Could You Unplug From Your Phone for an Entire Day?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Today is National Day for Unplugging. It's a day for all of us to get away from our electronics, and enjoy the world as it was meant to be enjoyed, free of electronics. If you're reading this you're clearly not celebrating.

The average person checks their phone every 12 minutes or so. We have become dependent on electronics as a society, be it good or bad. That's whats happening in America.

Going a whole day without my phone sounds like a complete nightmare, but I actually think about how refreshing it could and would be to do. I'm just not sure I would be able to do it.

Would you? Would you be able to unplug from your phone for an entire day?