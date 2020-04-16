‘National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day’ Was a Success in 2020

Happy 'National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day', Cheyenne! And no, that's not a play on the Covid-19 situation, nor does it have anything to do with the weather. April 16th is actually 'National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day'.

For many of you, there's probably a pretty good chance you've been celebrating this day for the past month with many working from home due to the Covid-19 crisis. Not only that, but the snow today made for unpleasant travel to work for some, so it definitely gave off the feel of wanting to work in your pajamas. For anyone in Cheyenne today, you can pretty much call that a success. We were the perfect city to celebrate today in! Albeit, while still at home!

You might not ever find a more perfect time in history to celebrate a day like today. In case you missed the perfect opportunity to seize the moment, then better luck next year. Of course, if you did go to work today and wore regular clothes or dressed up for that matter, you could just claim that you were rebelling against artificial holidays.

As for me, I missed the memo and wore my typical t-shirt and jeans to the studio today so that was an admitted fail on my part. As penalty, I'll accept my punishment of drinking all the shots next virtual work happy hour.

Hopefully you enjoyed National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day. If you didn't, or if by chance you missed it, then there's always tomorrow...and probably the next couple weeks at least...