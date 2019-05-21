National Weather Service: Cheyenne Could Get 12 Inches Snow Total

Mark Runnacles, Getty Images

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has extended a winter storm warning to include Cheyenne through Tuesday.

The agency also says Cheyenne could receive a total of 8-12 inches of snow from the storm by Wednesday morning. The weather service posted this statement on its website early Tuesday morning:

"Road impacts being felt across the region as a wet, heavy snow has stuck to many roadways over the last several hours. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall will continue today and again tonight. For those out shoveling this snow give plenty of breaks as this snow can be dangerous let alone deadly for the elderly and those with heart conditions. This snow can also snap trees creating power outages across the region."