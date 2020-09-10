National Weather Service: Cheyenne Ties Record For Earliest Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne tied the record for the earliest snowfall ever recorded in the city this week.

And the city broke the record for the amount of snow received on that date with 1.1 inches of white stuff falling earlier this week.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday evening:

Thank you to everyone who submitted their snowfall reports! We greatly appreciated it. Here are the observed snowfall amounts over the past 48-hours. Here in Cheyenne, we tied our all-time earliest record of snowfall and broke our daily record yesterday for snowfall with 1.1 inches. Again, thank you for all your reports, and we look forward to sharing your reports from southeastern Wyoming to the Nebraska Panhandle this winter!