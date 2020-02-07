National Weather Service: Hazardous Winter Weather In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning travelers in southeast Wyoming to expect snow, blowing snow and poor travel conditions into Saturday.

The agency issued a statement on Friday morning warning people to expect the following weather-related travel impacts:

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"4:45 AM Feb 7th - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through early Saturday morning. Additional snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 feet is expected for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains where already 1 to 2 feet have fallen since Wednesday night. Outside of the mountains, snow will continue Friday along with gusty winds. The hatched area in the image above shows locations we will be monitoring closely today as narrow bands of snow will develop Friday which will result in localized areas of higher snowfall totals and potential travel impacts with high snowfall rates. Snowfall across the region will end heading into early Saturday, however strong winds will return to the area with blowing snow. Hazardous travel is likely due to strong winds and blowing snow, especially near the I-80 Summit and the Arlington/Elk Mountain area west of Laramie on I-80. Please use extreme caution if traveling along Interstates 25 and 80. "