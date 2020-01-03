The National Weather Service in Boulder warns of 60 mile-per-hour wind in parts of Colorado, including strong gusts on the Front Range and near the Wyoming state line.

While the high wind warning is for Wyoming, the I-25 corridor near the border could be affected in Northern Colorado.

'Strong winds ramp up across the wind-prone areas of Southeast Wyoming Friday and through the weekend,' the National Weather Service reports. 'There could be an elevated blow over risk... along Interstate 25 from the Colorado state line to Wheatland.'

Earlier this week, an Amazon delivery truck was seen blowing off the road on I-25 near Wyoming, and shortly after, the highway was closed between Northern Colorado and Wyoming due to strong winds.