Firefighters from Natrona County have been sent to major wildfires burning in southern Wyoming and in Colorado.

According to the Natrona County Fire District, firefighters have been sent to the Mullen Fire, which is burning in southeastern Wyoming.

According to InciWeb, the Mullen Fire is at 13,835 acres in size and is 2% contained. Monday morning, authorities in Albany County said that it is human-caused.

Fire Captain Darek Pepple, Firefighter Derek Higgins and Firefighter Chris Weaver are headed to the Mullen Fire in a brush unit.

Meanwhile, Fire Engineer Darin Pepple has extended to a 21-day assignment on the Cameron Peak Fire.

InciWeb reports that the Cameron Peak Fire is at more than 104,000 acres in size and is 15% contained. It's burning in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests in northern Colorado.