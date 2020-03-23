Natrona County Has Second Reported Coronavirus Case

Natrona County health officials received notice of the second positive coronavirus case in the county Monday night.

According to a press release Monday night, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department received notice of the additional case at 8:30 p.m. Monday. The additional positive test brings the number of cases in Natrona County to two and 29 statewide.

So far, there are reported cases in Sheridan, Laramie, Park, Fremont, Teton, Campbell and Carbon counties.

Officials say they are working diligently to trace the individual's contacts which includes interviewing the patient, gathering travel history or possible places of exposure and reaching out to any contacts as soon as possible.

The individual and their immediate household members are self-quarantining.