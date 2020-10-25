Natrona Vs. Cheyenne South Football 10-23-20 [VIDEO]

Casper-Natrona capped the regular season with a big win over Cheyenne South on Friday so the Mustangs will look forward to their first-round playoff game this week at Thunder Basin. NC overwhelmed South in the first quarter with 34 points to improve to 5-4 on the year. It was a tough season for the Bison who finished 0-9. We have some images to share with you from Friday night. Take a look!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[gallery galleryid="341:255581" gallerytitle="KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?"