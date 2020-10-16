NCAA March Madness to be Held in Colorado

NCAA basketball will be returning to the Mile High City in 2023 and 2025 according to KDVR. March Madness will be hosted for the first and second rounds of the men's basketball games at the Pepsi Center.

Yobro10, ThinkStock

The Men's Basketball West Regional will also be coming to the Pepsi Center on March 25 and 27, 2021. The last time the Men's NCAA tournament was in Colorado occurred in 2016 and 2011 for the preliminary rounds.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: KDVR