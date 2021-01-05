Near-Blizzard Conditions Expected In Some Areas Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people to be ready for "near-blizzard" whiteout conditions in some areas of southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Winds and snow showers set to impact southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle tonight through tomorrow night as a fast-paced trough moves through the region from west to east. The period of greatest impact potential will be from sunrise to sunset. Depending on the area you're in, impacts could vary from heavy snowfall amounts (Sierra Madres and Snowys) , to near blizzard conditions (I-80 corridors between Arlington to Elk Mountain and Laramie to Cheyenne), to slick conditions on your drive home from work (towns across the High Plains). Please take this chance to look at whether any High Wind or Winter Weather Highlights have been issued for your areas, and please be safe tomorrow! For the latest: weather.gov/cys.