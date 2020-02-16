Near Blizzard Conditions on I-80 in Wyoming Today

Sunday morning, there were near blizzard conditions on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins. Travel conditions will continue to be rough through Monday.

The National Weather Service has also said that for the Sierra and Madre Mountain Ranges, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect as 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected. In other areas, such as Rawlins, Encampment, and Saratoga, 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected as there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for those areas.

As for Cheyenne, a High Wind Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. tomorrow. High temperatures in the forecast for today are in the 40s, but there's chances for rain turning to snow throughout the afternoon, then chances for snow tonight into tomorrow. With the mix of high winds and possible snow, it could certainly make for difficult travel conditions for much of southeast Wyoming as well.

For the latest on all road conditions, you can find them at the Wyoming Travel Information Service.