Near Record High Temps Possible in Southeast Wyoming Saturday

Temperatures Saturday are expected to threaten record highs throughout southeast Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement Thursday morning:

weather.gov/cys

Pleasant weather expected late this week and into the weekend with near record high temperatures possible on Saturday. Some locations east of the Interstate 25 corridor will see temperatures in the low 70s Saturday afternoon. A Pacific cold front will then push across the area Saturday night and Sunday resulting in cooler weather and some shower activity.

​​