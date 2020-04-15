Nearly 40% of Wyoming Households Have Reported to the Census

As of Tuesday, April 14, the statewide response rate for Wyoming to the US Census is at 39.6%.

The national self-response rate is 48.6 percent.

One of the biggest challenges facing response rates in Wyoming is that approximately 23 percent of residents live in an area designated as “Update Leave.” Update Leave areas are part of a special operation for the Census Bureau and encompass rural locations that have city-style addresses but may use P.O. boxes to receive their mail, or it can be homes that contain rural route or highway contract route addresses.

Update Leave locations have not yet received a formal 2020 Census invitation or paper questionnaire, which is contributing to the lower statewide self-response numbers.

The Census is asking Wyoming residents with non-city-style addresses, like rural routes or highway contract routes, to wait for their Census packet with ID to be dropped off at their home.

The update leave operation is currently slated to resume in mid-June 2020 but is subject to change.

