Nearly $6,400 in Items Stolen From Cheyenne-Area Garage

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a garage northeast of Cheyenne.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred in the 6600 block of Highland Road prior to Feb. 2.

"A Miller plasma torch, a 3-D printer and a Go Torch plasma table were stolen," said Warner. "The items were valued at $6,399."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​

