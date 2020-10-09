Nearly $900 in Tools Stolen from Laramie County Resident’s Shed
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole hundreds of dollars worth of tools from a resident's shed.
Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the 4300 block of the I-80 Service Road sometime between Oct. 2-4.
Warner says $880 worth of tools were stolen, including two bags of Klein electrical hand tools, two torque wrenches, two sets of Husky wrenches, two socket sets and three tool boxes, one of which was a Craftsman.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
