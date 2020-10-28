Nebraska Now Has A Government Approved Bigfoot Museum

The Nebraska town that gave the world Kool-Aid now has a state government approved Bigfoot Museum. Plus, the owner of the museum was named the official "Nebraska Bigfoot Lady" according to the Kearney Hub newspaper.

The Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center is in Hastings, Nebraska, right in the middle of the state. On Tuesday, October 20 Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed the day "Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Day." As part of the proclamation, Rickets noted that the museum is the only bigfoot museum in the state.

The city also hosts an annual bigfoot conference. Visit Nebraska says that the museum has displays about Sasquatch and life-sized bigfoot status.

The museum is at 1205 E. 42nd Street in Hastings.

As a born and raided Nebraska native, I'm just happy the state is talking bout something other than Husker football, how to fix Husker football, who is at fault when the Huskers aren't champions of the world every year, whether Scott Frost is the best or worst Husker coach, or if the announcers on the Big 10 Network are cheering against the Huskers.

Sorry, I just visited friends in Nebraska and all I wanted was a Runza but got caught up in a football discussion.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MORE BIGFOOT: