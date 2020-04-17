Ned LeDoux Just Did His Dad’s Song ‘Photo Finish’ in His Basement

What do you do when you're sheltering in your home during this quarantine time? If you're Ned LeDoux, you grab your guitar and head to the basement.

We kinda already knew this, but Ned sure is a chip off the old block. He just dropped a video on Facebook of him in his basement performing his dad's classic song "Photo Finish".

Even by old school standards, this is old school. "Photo Finish" is a song from Chris LeDoux dating back to 1973.

Ned's acoustic version is a spot-on cover of his dad's original. Like I said, chip off the old block.

