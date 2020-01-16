Need Some Help? St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is Here For You

For over 30 years St. Joseph's Food Pantry has been helping members of the Cheyenne community. When a family has a food shortage, they are there to help. The Pantry currently serves over 800 families per month with 2,000 bags of food, according to their website.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry provides weekly groceries to low-income families, seniors, veterans, and retirees.

If you need a little help, the Pantry is open Monday through Thursday (except for holidays), from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Stop by their facility at 206 Van Lennon, in Cheyenne. You will need to bring a photo ID and proof of address like a utility bill, rent receipt, or medical bill.

Folks can receive a grocery bag with fresh meat and can select fresh produce, bread, and eggs/milk (when available).

The Pantry says that eligibility is based on the number of people in a household and income level. For example: 1-$1354; 2-$1832; 3-$2311; 4-$2790; 5-$3269; 6-$3748; etc. No income documentation is necessary. It’s self-reporting, they say.

On Facebook St. Joseph's Food Pantry said that if you have questions or problems providing photo ID/proof of address, please call them at 307-275-0567. If you make a little over the income guidelines and need food we can still provide assistance.

The Pantry is also always in need of volunteers to welcome our guests, prepare the bags, pick up food around Cheyenne, and other tasks as needed. For more information on volunteering, you can call 634-4625.