Needs Inc Food Pantry Hits Goal For New Cooler

This may be one of the coolest things I've seen happen since moving to the Cowboy State during the Tiger King portion of the Pandemic, Needs Inc hit their goal for their new Freezer/Cooler. The current cooler is over 20 years old and beyond repair, so Needs Inc. reached out to the community to try and replace the cooler with a new one that is large enough to run pallets in and out, giving them the ability to help feed even more people in Laramie County that are in need.

The lofty goal was to raise $25,000 by September, but in a post on Needs Inc. Food Pantry's Facebook Page, they announced that they were able to reach their goal.

We are so thrilled to announce that due to the quick and generous fundraising done by the Cheyenne Community we were able to secure grant funding for the ENTIRE remaining amount of the walk in cooler!

Thank you for making this possible, Cheyenne!

The Freezer/Cooler will cost around $100,000, so thanks to the community, and grants given to Needs Inc, this is now possible.

If you look at Needs Inc. Food Pantry's website , you'll be able to see the 2019 numbers of people that are being served across Laramie County, 2020 is much higher. They were able to feed over 500 people for Thanksgiving alone, scorching the 2019 numbers.