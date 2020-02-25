Here are Netflix’s Top 10 Films and Shows Right Now

Yesterday, Netflix announced it was rolling out its first “Top 10” lists of movies and shows for customers curious about the streaming service’s most popular content at any given moment. In its blog post about the new feature, Netflix said they wanted them to “help create more of these shared moments [like when people tell family and friends about things they’ve watched], while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily.”

The post didn’t explain exactly how popularity was being measured for these lists — whether it’s strictly by the number of people who view a title, or whether their user ratings are included, or even how long you need to watch a title for it to count towards the metrics — but most users should now see the first top 10 lists in their Netflix accounts. And the lists are ... interesting, to say the least. Here are the top 10 films on Netflix as of this morning:

The Last Thing He Wanted The Foreigner A Haunted House Girl on the Third Floor To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You A Bad Moms Christmas Mr. Right The Other Guys A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon The Grinch

And here are the top 10 shows:

Netflix

Love Is Blind Narcos: Mexico Locke & Key Gentefied Better Call Saul Babies The Office The Stranger The Chef Show I Am a Killer

One of the first thing that jumps out is that the TV list is dominated by Netflix originals, including the top four titles, while the movie list is much heavier on licensed content (although the #1 movie is The Last Thing He Wanted, a Netflix-produced film that was added late last week). A middling Jackie Chan thriller from a couple years ago is the #2 movie on all of Netflix? The schlocky spoof A Haunted House is #3?!? What gives?

It’s worth keeping in mind that a lot of those “older” titles are actually new to Netflix. When you click the “Latest” tab at the top of your Netflix account and go to the “New Movies” row, The Last Thing He Wanted is the first movie listed — so it’s no coincidence it’s the #1 movie right now. The Foreigner, Girl on the Third Floor, Mr. Right, and A Bad Moms Christmas are all featured prominently on that section of the site — so it stands to reason a big way people find films on Netflix is by going to check what’s new and then selecting something from those options. In a lot of cases, they’re not digging any deeper than that.

Still, with all the options available, these are some wild picks, Netflix users. Wow.