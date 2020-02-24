As of today, Netflix will be rolling out a new “Top 10” feature to make it easier to see what movies and TV shows are the most popular in your country. The list will be updated every day, and the row’s position will be determined by how relevant the shows and films are to the viewer. There will be separate lists for both movies and television, as well as an overall Top 10 list that will appear on Netflix’s homepage.

In addition, the movies and series within the prestigious Top 10 will have a badge that indicates them as so, allowing you to recognize them while scrolling through specific categories. The feature has been workshopped in Mexico and the UK for the past six months. Netflix’s example Top 10 list included the new To All The Boys I Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You along with breakout television series Sex Education and Locke & Key.

But what makes a show popular? And does “popular” always translate to “good?” It’s unclear if the Top 10 algorithm will be determined based solely on viewership or if it will take critical response into account as well. According to Netflix, the Top 10 list was inspired by the way people spread their favorite movies and series around their inner circle of family, friends, and coworkers. Says Cameron Johnson of Netflix’s Product Innovation department: “We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily.” Amen to that.