New Apple Watch to Detect Handwashing Duration

Apple revealed their new Apple Watch will have the ability to detect handwashing and will also be equipped with a handwashing timer set for the length of time the CDC has recommended to wash your hands to prevent the spread of germs.

Leave it to Apple to come up with a device within its smartwatch to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Apple made the announcement on Monday (June 22nd) about the new update for the Apple Watch, WatchOS 7. The announcement came as part of the Worldwide Developers Conference, which was the first to be held virtually since its existence due to Covid-19.

According to Business Insider, the new Apple Watch will use sensors and sounds to recognize when its users are washing their hands, then set a timer for 20 seconds. The watch will also give the user an alert once the 20 seconds has expired.

The Apple Watch feature was one of several announcements made at the conference. Other additional features include a highly anticipated sleep-tracking tool, a new feature that allows you to track dancing as a workout, as well as giving users the ability to create and access third-party watch faces.

No launch date has been set as of yet, but it's suspected the date will be sometime this fall as is the typical release time of year for Apple products, such as iPhones and other accessories.