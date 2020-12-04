New Bakery Coming to Downtown Cheyenne

A new bakery is coming to downtown Cheyenne on Carey Avenue. Owner of The Gathering Bakery in Fort Knox, KY, Deb Suratt, is moving to Cheyenne in January 2021 and bringing a second location of the bakery with her.

The new bakery will be aptly known as 'The Gathering Bakery II'. It will reside in the Boyd Building at the southwest corner of Carey Avenue and West 18th Street. Suratt talked to Wyoming Business Report about the location, as she said, "It's a beautiful space, it just needs to be brought to life." The Boyd Building is the former home of City News and Pipe Shop.

The new Cheyenne version of The Gathering Bakery will bring much of the original store with it, serving savory breakfast and lunch food, along with specialty coffee drinks, and fresh baked goods.

As the pandemic continues, the opening will limit the restaurants service to to-go orders, curbside, and delivery but once health restrictions are lifted, customers will be more than welcome in the dining room.

Suratt was initially in the Denver area before moving to Kentucky back in 2013 where she began in the baking industry by selling fudge at farmers markets. The positive response to her baking urged her to open the initial location of The Gathering Bakery in Fort Knox in 2018. The move to Cheyenne is mainly based on the fact that her son is stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, and has a baby on the way.

Back in Fort Knox, The Gathering Bakery served several military personnel and their families and Suratt would like to bring that same focus to Cheyenne as well, as several active duty military are stationed in the area. She mentioned that she would like for all customers, especially those with ties to the military, to feel at home at the new bakery.

The new Cheyenne bakery will look to employ approximately 12 permanent staff members as soon as it opens. For more info, you can check out the Facebook Page for The Gathering Bakery II.