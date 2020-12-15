New Blue Federal Credit Union Branch Opens in Cheyenne

It's likely you've seen it many times under construction if you happen to take the Pershing Boulevard roundabout as part of your daily routine. But as of today (December 15th), the new Blue Federal Credit Union branch is open to the public in Cheyenne.

The new Blue Federal Credit Union branch is the sixth to open in Cheyenne and 18th overall. The new branch will have state-of-the-art features and will also include unique features like self-service video tellers, while also providing the chance to speak to a representative if needed.

Blue Diamond Branch Manager Roberta Deherrera, who has been with Blue Federal Credit Union for 17 years, told Wyoming News Now that she excited about showing off her team and branch to the Cheyenne community.

Last week, the company celebrated the opening of the new branch with an event for its 'Prime-Time' Blue members. Michele Bolkovatz, VP of Public Relations at Blue Federal Credit Union also touted the brand new branch:

With the opening of our 6th location in Cheyenne, Blue is truly the most convenient financial institution in the city...We are honored to serve all of Cheyenne and the surrounding area at our new state-of-the-art branch in the heart of our home city, Cheyenne.

The new Blue Diamond Branch is located at 2300 Chestnut Drive in Cheyenne.