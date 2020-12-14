New Boutique Store Opening In Cheyenne

A new boutique store is opening in Cheyenne this week, Instant Attraction Women's Boutique. This should be a nice change of pace for local women to enjoy new fashion, if they choose. Downtown Cheyenne did an interview with the shop owner, Sabrina Reichert about the store and it's upcoming opening.

Instant Attraction Women's Boutique describes their store on their website as:

As New Yorkers, our aim is to provide a different perspective when it comes to fashion, and as a result, we strive to promote brands that may not have a large following in the Front Range area. Our selection is inspired by a generation living in Manhattan; from slip dresses to jeans, we have you covered for every occasion.

This is pretty awesome, it's nice when shops like this come into town, it gives Cheyenne and surrounding areas a reason to stay in Wyoming when they shop, rather than head south on 25 and spend money in Colorado. The shop will be located at 111 West 17th Street in Cheyenne. This is a great location for getting a bunch of local shopping done and, hey, you're in the heart of Downtown Cheyenne, so you can get lunch or dinner when you're tuckered out from shopping.

