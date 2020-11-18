New Music Roundup: 2021’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Live music may be largely on hold right now, but plenty of artists are still finding ways to create. Time off the road and at home means time to write and record new music, which in turn means that fans can expect new albums from some of their favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists in 2021.
Morgan Wallen will share new music right out of the gate -- and a double album at that! Aaron Lee Tasjan has a new record planned for early February, and Thomas Rhett has hinted that his fifth studio project is on its way, too. Dan + Shay and Eric Church are also among the artists from whom fans can expect new albums in 2021, though, as with Rhett, their exact plans are still under wraps.
Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2021's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases; you can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year. This list will be updated as more albums and EPs are announced.
2021's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums
January
Jan. 4: Steve Earle & the Dukes, J.T.
Jan. 8: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous
Jan. 8: Barry Gibb and Various Artists, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1
Jan. 15: Devin Dawson, Pink Slip EP
February
Feb 5: Aaron Lee Tasjan, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
Feb. 12: Kip Moore, Wild World Deluxe
March
TBA
April
TBA
May
TBA
June
TBA
July
TBA
August
TBA
September
TBA
October
TBA
November
TBA
December
TBA
Rumored Releases
Chris Young
Dan + Shay
Eric Church
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett