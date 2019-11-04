New music from Little Big Town, the Cadillac Three and more is on the radar for 2020 — and that's just what we know about so far. The new year is still a couple of months away, which leaves plenty of time to add to the country albums release calendar.

There are also plenty of artists with new projects in the works: Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Chris Young and more have all shared that they've been creating new music as of late, so fans can expect even more big album announcements for 2020.

Want to know what new music is in store for country fans in 2020? We've got the complete rundown below — or you can flip through the photo gallery above for more.

2020's Must-Hear New Country Albums

Jan. 10: Ronnie Dunn, Re-Dunn

Jan. 10: Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak & Everything In Between

Jan. 17: Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma

Jan. 17: Little Big Town, Nightfall

Jan. 17: Morgan Myles, Therapy

Feb. 7: The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz

Feb. 7: Aubrie Sellers, Far From Home

Feb. 7: Tenille Townes, Road to the Lemonade Stand EP

Feb. 14: Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce

March 6: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record

March 13: Caitlyn Smith, Supernova

March 20: Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsea

April 3: Ashley McBryde, Never Will

April 24: Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here

To Be Announced ...

Garth Brooks, Fun

Kenny Chesney, album title TBA

Dan + Shay, album title TBA

Dixie Chicks, Gaslighter

Drive-By Truckers, album title TBA

Sam Hunt, album title TBA

Jason Isbell, album title TBA

Tim McGraw, album title TBA

Kip Moore, album title TBA

Keith Urban, album title TBA

Chris Young, album title TBA