To say that 2020 has been unpredictable is an understatement. Thankfully, with the way music is distributed nowadays, we are still able to get great new country music right on our phones without having to ever leave the house.

There have been some great country albums put out so far in 2020. I especially loved Sunday Drive from Brett Eldredge and the final Rascal Flatts EP, How They Remember You.

August is shaping up to be an amazing month for album releases, as well. Albums from Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw are dropping this month, as well as many others. Here's a full list, but what new country album are you most excited for in August?

New Country Albums for August 2020:

Aug. 7: Cassadee Pope, Rise and Shine

Aug. 7: Joel Crouse, Wasteland

Aug. 7: Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here

Aug. 14: Eric Paslay, Nice Guy

Aug. 14: Lindsay Ell, Heart Theory

Aug. 14: Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin' Back

Aug. 14: Caylee Hammack, If It Wasn't for You

Aug. 21: Josh Turner, Country State of Mind

Aug. 21: Tim McGraw, Here on Earth

Aug. 21 :Tucker Beathard, King

Aug. 28: Ryan Griffin, Name on It

