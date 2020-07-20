New Course on Cybersecurity Available to the Public

The Wyoming State Library and Wyoming CAN (Cybersecurity Action Network) Committee are offering free "cyber-in-a-box" educational programs to local libraries.

The program is a monthly, ready-to-go 10-minute curriculum that is designed to be shared by local libraries and other organizations.

The goal of the program is to educate people about cybersecurity and aid in identifying cybersecurity threats.

The July through September classes cover webcam covers, home network security, and basic computer security.

For more information on these courses, please follow this link here.